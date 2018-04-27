Why Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's Great Love Affair Unraveled

Once upon a time, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were the toast of Tishomingo.

The duo were a couple of country music stars, but together they had burst through the confines of genre to become one of the most talked-about celebrity duos anywhere. And while they couldn't help but enjoy the boost that their headline-making romance gave to their respective careers, they really did seem like kindred spirits.

Whether they were built to last like the Chevy trucks Shelton favors was another question, asked early on despite their lovey-dovey beginning.

With reports swirling that Lambert embarked on a new relationship with musician Evan Felker while she was still with her boyfriend of two years, Anderson East, Shelton raised a little hell yesterday when he tweeted, "Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!"

Now, if the news and the tweet are related, was he talking about the end of his relationship with Lambert? Or the beginning?