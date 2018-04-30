Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
MET Gala, Versace, Poll

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Versace, Versace, Versace!

The fashion house has been dressing Hollywood's biggest stars for the Met Gala for decades now and they never disappoint when it comes to drama and bold statements.

Back in 2009, Jessica Biel caused jaws to drop in her vibrant red ball gown that featured a dramatic train. Fast forward to last year when Kylie Jenner hit the carpet in a shimmering gold nude illusion dress that was draped with jewels and other sparkly embellishments.

Then there's Lady Gaga, who switched things up in 2016 by rocking an edgy rocker-inspired bodice with a metallic jacket, sky-high heels and no pants!

Photos

Met Gala 2017: Best Dressed Stars

So which Versace look is your fave? Check out or top picks above then vote for the best Versace Met Gala look in our poll below.

To see who wins, watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.!

Versace at the Met Gala
Pick your favorite Versace Met Gala look of all time.

This poll is closed

9.0%
24.9%
3.1%
32.9%
11.0%
19.1%

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Met Gala , 2018 Met Gala , Top Stories , Fashion , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine's Midseason Trailer Is Here and We're Gonna Need a Minute

Olivia Culpo, Variety's Power Of Women 2018

Olivia Culpo Flashes $12,000 Rolex She Planned to Give Danny Amendola for His Birthday

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, SNL

Why We Shouldn’t Be Surprised Pete Davidson Joked About His Split From Ariana Grande

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Here's What Happens to Kaitlyn Bristowe's Engagement Ring After Shawn Booth Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.