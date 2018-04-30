Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

Versace, Versace, Versace!

The fashion house has been dressing Hollywood's biggest stars for the Met Gala for decades now and they never disappoint when it comes to drama and bold statements.

Back in 2009, Jessica Biel caused jaws to drop in her vibrant red ball gown that featured a dramatic train. Fast forward to last year when Kylie Jenner hit the carpet in a shimmering gold nude illusion dress that was draped with jewels and other sparkly embellishments.

Then there's Lady Gaga, who switched things up in 2016 by rocking an edgy rocker-inspired bodice with a metallic jacket, sky-high heels and no pants!