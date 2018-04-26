Halsey Says She's Freezing Her Eggs Due to Endometriosis

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Halsey won't let her battle with endometriosis dictate her future.
The "Bad at Love" pop singer revealed on Thursday's episode of The Doctors that she is freezing her eggs. At only 23, Halsey understands why some might be surprised by her decision, but explains, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."
Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Doctors told Halsey her symptoms were caused by dehydration, fatigue and anxiety, and it took a terrifying hospitalization and miscarriage for the performer to push her medical team for more answers.
She recalled, "When I started touring and playing concerts and traveling, the stress and strain on my body really started to enhance the symptoms and make the experience a little bit worse."
Halsey called the moment she was diagnosed with endometriosis "bittersweet," because in her words, "It was the relief of knowing that I wasn't making it all up and I wasn't being sensitive and it wasn't all in my head. It also kind of sucked to know that I was going to be living with this forever."
Then a couple months later, she discovered she was pregnant. "Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life for my relationship… The next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert," Halsey shared.
"The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show," she continued. "Realizing in that moment I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease. So I put my foot down and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment."
Last year, Halsey underwent surgery and received an IUD, which "made things a lot better."
Through it all, the Grammy-nominated artist remains positive about her health.
"Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman," she said. "There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You're sick, you don't feel sexy, you don't feel proud, you don't feel like there's much hope. And so taking these measures, so that hopefully I can have a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important."