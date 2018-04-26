Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

For Leslie, who has been vocal on the lack of red carpet gowns for her statuesque figure, aligning herself to the norm-shattering icon makes a statement.

She told Time after Christian Siriano made her gown for the Ghostbusters premiere, "He made me feel beautiful. I couldn't believe no designers were reaching out to me to make a dress for one of the biggest premieres. He kept saying, 'You have such a beautiful figure.' He made me feel like I was supposed to have that dress on."

This red carpet was no different. Not only does that white tux jacket look amazing on the Emmy-nominated star, it's a simplistic, universally-flattering ensemble that anyone can recreate. You can either wear it alone like the star or layer it over shorts and a T-shirt.

Love the look? Shop Leslie's style below, no matter your budget!