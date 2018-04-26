SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che Set to Host 2018 Emmys: Why They're the Pair for the Job

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 11:47 AM

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live

NBC

It may not be the weekend just yet, but we've got quite an Emmys update for you. 

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che are the "Weekend Update" duo plucked to host this year's ceremony, NBC announced on Thursday—and that's not all! 

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. 

Jost and Che follow The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who was at the helm of last year's broadcast. They're also shaking up the decades-old ceremony as the award show's first hosting duo in 19 years. 

"We're proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that's a real fact," the men quipped in a joint statement. 

Photos

2017 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live

NBC

With four years together as the "Weekend Update" anchors, Jost and Che have certainly developed a years-long bond and chemistry that they'll be able to channel into the show this September. As an added bonus, if anything goes awry, they're improv chops will have the chance to shine. 

Plus, in joining forces with SNL and Tonight Show executive producer Lorne Michaels, who is slated to executive produce the Emmys this year, the SNL co-head writers are sure to bring together a show packed with stars, statues and—on the comics' parts—lots of laughs.

Nominations for the annual show will be announced on July 12 and the ceremony will air live on NBC on Sept. 17. 

Break a leg, boys!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

