Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman Split After 7 Years

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman have called it quits.

The Imagine Dragons singer announced on Twitter Thursday that he and his wife, singer Volkman, have split after seven "beautiful years" together.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," he shared with his social media followers. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."

He then continued in a second tweet, "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."