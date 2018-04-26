Sigh, Ronnie Admits He's Still in Love With Sammi on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

"Different house. Same s--t."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation felt a whole lot like the old Jersey Shore on Thursday night, thanks to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's relationship drama dominating the episode...despite the fact that she's not even in the house (with a doll replacing her) and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, is seven months pregnant (She gave birth earlier this month.)

Last week's episode of the MTV reality hit ended with Ronnie behind closed doors with Antonia, seemingly ready to cheat on his girlfriend. Fortunately for Ronnie, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, well-gelled hero that he is, stepped in, telling his drunk AF friend, "It's not worth it." Pauly D is the MVG (most vaulable guido!) of the ep, for sure.

After Ronnie called Antonia a cab (and telling her he wished they could've finished what they started), he sat down with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and broke down over his relationship with Jen and admitted he's still in love with Sammi, who declined to return for he reunion series to avoid "potentially toxic situations." (Like this entire night, for example?)