Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reveals the Best (and Hardest) Parts About Being a New Mom

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 10:05 AM

It's been about 10 months since Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their son Jack into the world. However, the supermodel has already identified her favorite parts about motherhood.

The celebrity shared the "best" part of being a new mom during a round of Vogue's "73 Questions."

"Best thing would be the unconditional love," she said. 

Of course, motherhood has its fair share of challenges. When asked about the hardest parts of being a mom, the model replied, "mom guilt." 

It's clear Huntington-Whiteley loves being a mom. When asked about what makes her laugh, the star cited "my son" and when quizzed about her favorite scent she said "my baby."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Balancing Modeling With Motherhood: You Can't Have It All

However, little Jack wasn't the only family member mentioned in the video. When asked to share a fun fact about her acting beau, she said, "That he was a street-corner conman and an international high diver for Great Britain for 12 years. Ask him if you don't believe me."

In addition to talking about her family, the actress shared her beauty preferences and the advice she would give to her 15-year-old self. She also played a game where she struck a different pose for a variety of different poses.

Watch the video to see her answer all 73 Questions.

