Why Jennifer Garner Will "Never" Share Photos of Her Kids on Social Media

From her pretend cooking shows to her experiences with laughing gas, there's a lot Jennifer Garner shares on social media. But if there's one thing fans won't see on Garner's Instagram, it's photos of her children.

The 46-year-old actress confirmed she draws the line at her three kids—Samuel, Seraphina and Violet—during an interview with E! News at CinemaCon.

"Well, I would never share my kids," the 13 Going on 30 star said at the Las Vegas event. "That's a pretty big roadblock right there….I've fought too hard for their privacy personally that it feels weird."

While the actress won't post pictures of her own children—whom she shares with her ex Ben Affleck—she "loves" seeing photos of other people's kids. She also says this is the "only rule" she has when it comes to social sharing and that everything else is "fair game."