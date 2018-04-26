Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claims Real Housewives of Atlanta Racism Comments Were Edited Out of Context

Kim Zolciak-Biermann wants to set the record straight.

The reality TV star, who recently wrapped a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, released a lengthy statement about comments she made during the three-part reunion show. After the reunion wrapped, Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann, reunion host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen and several others were in the bathroom for a candid conversation.

During the aired portions, Kim said, "This whole racism thing in this day and age is bulls—t. Everyone one of those motherf—kers on that couch owes this world a f—kin' apology for this racism s—t. They already tried to claim that s—t long ago, Sheree [Whitfield], as you know. Nobody really bought into it because social media wasn't there and racism wasn't all that f—king real. And you know it."