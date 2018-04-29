Remembering Kate Middleton and Prince William's Fairytale Royal Wedding

Before there was a third royal baby and tours around the world, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton sealed their love with a kiss on the world's stage.

That stage was the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But, to the tens of millions of fans watching around the world, it was the picture-perfect close to the eagerly anticipated main event that spring. Seven years later, every detail of the couple's fairytale 2011 nuptials remain permanently imprinted in fans' minds—and the annals of royal history.

Nearly a decade after meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews, the two got engaged after a "romantic" proposal in Kenya while on holiday in late 2010.

Five months later, Middleton was on her way to Westminster Abbey alongside her father, Michael Middleton, in a black Rolls Royce Phantom VI, radiant and sweetly waving to a sea of excited onlookers as she faced her imminent future as a royal.