Katherine Heigl's Suits Season 8 Debut Is Here and She Has Some Big Demands

It's here: Your first look at Katherine Heigl, clad in a power suit, on Suits, is here. Heigl, who is an admitted fan of the USA Network legal drama, will make her debut in season eight when it arrives in July, but you don't have to wait that long to see Sam—sorry, Samantha—Wheeler in action.

In the promo above, Heigl's Samantha Wheeler, who was described by USA Network as a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt and either the firm's "greatest ally…or most powerful enemy," tells Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) she wants name partner by the end of the year. Looks like she means business.

"Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," Heigl said in a statement about the Aaron Korsh-created drama. "I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."