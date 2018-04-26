Katherine Heigl's Suits Season 8 Debut Is Here and She Has Some Big Demands

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 6:25 AM
It's here: Your first look at Katherine Heigl, clad in a power suit, on Suits, is here. Heigl, who is an admitted fan of the USA Network legal drama, will make her debut in season eight when it arrives in July, but you don't have to wait that long to see Sam—sorry, Samantha—Wheeler in action.
In the promo above, Heigl's Samantha Wheeler, who was described by USA Network as a new partner at Pearson Specter Litt and either the firm's "greatest ally…or most powerful enemy," tells Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) she wants name partner by the end of the year. Looks like she means business.
"Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of," Heigl said in a statement about the Aaron Korsh-created drama. "I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."
"On behalf of the entire Suits team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family—I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid Suits fan herself," Korsh said in a statement. "I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure—Samantha's wit, charm, loyalty, strength and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm currently known as Pearson Specter Litt."
Heigl's arrival on Suits comes after original cast members Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle exited the show at the end of season seven. The pair were finally married on the series and went off to run a firm in Seattle. In real life, Markle is marrying Prince Harry on May 19. Dulé Hill is also a new series regular for season eight.
"I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come," Korsh said in a statement when the season eight renewal was announced. "Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast—Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé—who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans. Season eight will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money."
Suits season eight premieres in July.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
