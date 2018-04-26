EXCLUSIVE!

John Cena on Nikki Bella: "I Love Her and I Miss Her"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

John Cena seems to be doing well, all things considered.

While promoting Paramount Pictures' Bumblebee at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Wednesday, Cena gave E! News an update on how he's been doing since calling off his wedding to Nikki Bella. The couple called it quits in mid-April and the exes would have been tying the knot in Mexico May 5.

Citing Walt Whitman's "O Me! O Life!," he said, "'The powerful play goes on and you get to contribute a verse.' I love that Wittman quote. Life is sometimes tough, but it's life and it goes on." Though the decision to end their engagement was difficult, Cena explained, "Nicole knows I love her and I miss her, but that is what it is. And I'm still here, still going—and I choose to go."

Admitting that "the amount of heartbreak" is hard to "conceptualize," he added, "When you love somebody, it stings. That's why musicians write about it. That's why poets write about it." And he knows he's not alone in feeling that way. "If anything, just try to take away what went wrong," he advised E! News, "and enjoy the good times you had with the person that you love."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

John Cena, CinemaCon

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Nikki resurfaced over the weekend at Nirvana Food & Wine's Rosé Parté—without her engagement ring. The last time she'd been seen with the 4.5 carat diamond sparkler was Apr. 3.

A rep for the former couple confirmed their breakup to E! News Apr. 15, saying, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple." The wrestlers also released a joint statement about the split. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the stars said. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

For now, Cena is focused on promoting Bumblebee, in theaters Dec. 21.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Cena , Nikki Bella , Breakups , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Is Becoming Jessie J's Biggest Fan After Attending Houston Concert

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Drama Is Far From Over: Here's the Latest on Their Feud

Richard Rankin, Outlander

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton Gave Us All the Feels—and a Grandad Dance Tutorial—on the Outlander Set

Is Meghan Markle Getting a Butt Pat From Prince Harry?

Zoe Kravitz Has Been Secretly Engaged to Karl Glusman

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Picture Perfect During Their Royal Tour of New Zealand

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.