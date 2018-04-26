Patton Oswalt Reflects on What the Golden State Killer's Arrest Would Have Meant to His Late Wife Michelle

Less than 24 hours after the Golden State Killer's arrest, Patton Oswalt appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss how his late wife's book contributed to the arrest and what it would have meant to her.

Michelle McNamara, the deceased spouse of the comedian, was a crime writer who had penned an entire novel about the serial killer, whose real name is Joseph James DeAngelo. The book, titled I'll Be Gone in the Dark, was about three-fourths finished when McNamara unexpectedly died in her sleep in April 2016. Oswalt asked investigative journalist Billy Jensen and lead researcher Paul Haynes to finish the book based on her notes and research.

"I was still neck-deep in grief and suddenly a single father and not sleeping," Oswalt told host Seth Meyers, "but I knew that I wouldn't be able to live and go on with life if this was left undone."