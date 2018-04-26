Avengers: Infinity War Cast Sings "The Marvel Bunch"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If this is the closest fans will ever get to a Marvel musical, so be it!

Jimmy Fallon recruited actors Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie and Chris Pratt to parody The Brady Bunch's musical title sequence for Wednesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show. It began with the man who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Downey. "Here's the story / Of a playboy genius," the Iron Man star sang. "Who was gearing up to form some sort of crew."

"One's a former Russian spy," Johansson sang.

"A god of thunder," Hemsworth added.

"One fought in World War II," a mustachioed Evans sang.

Read

Everything You Need to Know Before Avengers: Infinity War

Pratt, star of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, took the lead on the next verse. "It's the story / Of a handsome Star-Lord," he smiled. "Like, the greatest to ever walk the earth (by far)."

"And a Falcon," Mackie added.

"A magic doctor," Cumberbatch sang.

"Wakanda forever," Boseman said.

In unison, they teased their characters' fight with Thanos in Infinity War. "So then one day all the heroes were assembled / To fight a villain who packed much more than a punch / And this group was labeled the Avengers / That's the way we all became the Marvel Bunch," the stars sang. "The Marvel Bunch / The Marvel Bunch / That's the way we became the Marvel Bunch." At the end, Tom Hiddleston popped up. "Ah!" he said, turning to Hemsworth. "Hello, brother!"

"Shut up!" Thor shouted.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters Friday.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , The Tonight Show , Chadwick Boseman , Benedict Cumberbatch , Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston , Scarlett Johansson , Anthony Mackie , Chris Pratt , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Is Becoming Jessie J's Biggest Fan After Attending Houston Concert

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Drama Is Far From Over: Here's the Latest on Their Feud

Richard Rankin, Outlander

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton Gave Us All the Feels—and a Grandad Dance Tutorial—on the Outlander Set

Is Meghan Markle Getting a Butt Pat From Prince Harry?

Zoe Kravitz Has Been Secretly Engaged to Karl Glusman

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Picture Perfect During Their Royal Tour of New Zealand

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.