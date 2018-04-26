Prince William Is Prince Harry's Best Man at the Royal Wedding

As if Prince Harry would have asked anyone else to be his best man!

Kensington Palace announced Thursday that the groom's older brother, Prince William, will be by his side when he marries Meghan Markle. "The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked," a spokesperson said, "and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, on May 19." William is returning the favor, as his younger brother served as his best man when he wed Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on Apr. 29, 2011.

A source tells E! News that William is expected to read something at the wedding ceremony, and he will likely make a toast at the evening reception. The source "has heard whispers" that the piece William reads will be a poem or prose that their late mother, Princess Diana, favored.