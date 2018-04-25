Channel Millie Bobbi Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

You don't need a big bank account to look drop-dead gorgeous at prom.

In order to master prom fashion, you simply need to demonstrate your style and personality with a dress that makes you feel like the belle of the ball. And, you don't need a lot of money to do that. You will, however, need some creativity and a unique approach to your look.

Need some inspiration? Celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Yara Shahidi are the perfect prom role models. And, if you fell in love with the Stranger Things star's springtime princess style, we have good news: You can score her look for less than $100.