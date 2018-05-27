12 Times Kim Kardashian Has Publicly Defended Kanye West

Stand by your man!

If we know one thing about Kim Kardashian, we know that she's all about loyalty to the Kardashian/Jenners and especially to her husband, Kanye West, despite his controversial antics.

Yesterday, Kim once again went to bat for her hubby via Twitter, calling out rapper Rhymefest for criticizing her husband after Yeezy's Donda's House organization took to social media to say that West had not given the organization the financial support promised, "despite multiple attempts."

The reality star wrote, "U haven't been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy's @RHYMEFEST. You're over levergenging Kanye's name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven't been able to sustain the foundation [sic]."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn't you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye's mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye [sic]."

Kim added, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST."

The 37-year-old, whose children are 4-years-old, 2-years-old and 4-months-old, ended the tweet storm by writing, "Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is."