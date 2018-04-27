EXCLUSIVE!

Go Behind the Scenes of Cole Swindell's "Break Up in the End" Music Video

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In the world of country music, some songs have a special way of speaking to us.

Fans of Cole Swindell know that all too well thanks to his latest hit song titled "Break Up in the End."

Close to one month after the singer and songwriter released the track's official music video, E! News is getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the finished product.

"You kind of already know what happens with this song by the title. It says break up in the end so a cool idea is to start in the end and go all the way back through to when I met her," Cole explained in the new video just released. "Go into every detail from us buying a house to painting the house to just things we did together all the way back to when we met. It's a cool idea to start from the end and go back to the beginning and see the journey in reverse."

"Break Up in the End" is the first single off Cole's third album out later this year. And in just a matter of weeks, the song has become a favorite on both the charts and country music radio.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Cole Swindell

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for ACM

So why does Cole think so many people are resonating with it?

"The song is talking about a subject that I think everyone can relate to on some level at some point in their lives. This kind of breakup is a little different than the breakup in 'Ain't Worth the Whiskey.' I think this is a more mature breakup, where you care for each other and it's just not going to work out. No hard feelings, but you tried to make it work and even though it doesn't, you wouldn't change anything," he explained to E! News. "You would still do it again. I think our past relationships got us to where we are today so you can't really regret them."

As Cole continues to celebrate the success of his latest hit, the Georgia native is also preparing to hit the road this summer.

After his first headlining tour with Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina, Cole is ready to play some fresh tracks for fans across the country.

"I will miss not having them with us during the summer. We have a new album coming out this year and I'll be incorporating new songs into the show as we release them," he teased. "I'm excited for the fans to hear this new music and get a chance to play it live. It's going to be a great summer so come out and catch a show."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Music Videos , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift

PCAs Finalist Taylor Swift's Instagram Gives Fans an Inside Look Into Her World and We're All About It

Fergie's Iconic National Anthem Gets an Epic Remix

Halsey Has a G-Eazy Look Alike In Her New Video

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Cardi B Calls Nicki Minaj a Liar in Scathing Instagram Rant

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Drama Is Far From Over: Here's the Latest on Their Feud

50 Cent & Ja Rule Feud Goes Next Level

Ashanti, 50 Cent, Ja Rule

50 Cent Is Next Level Petty When It Comes to His Ja Rule and Ashanti Feuds

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.