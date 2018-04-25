Keri and Yara Shahidi Master Mom-Daughter Fashion

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 3:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Keri Shahidi, Yara Shahidi

Gotham/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi, are a different kind of power couple.

Today, the Black-ish actress hit the stage with Tory Burch at the "Embrace Ambition Summit: Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms," held by the Tory Burch Foundation, to promote her voting initiative, Eighteenx18. And, of course, her mom was there to cheer her on.

After the event, the behind-the-scenes momager reappeared with her Harvard-bound daughter, wearing head-to-toe Tory Burch, and it was amazing.

The Grown-ish actress wore the Kia Bow Blouse, a graphic cardigan, bright yellow pants and white pumps. Then, she added a yellow hair bow, thick gold hoops and magenta-toned lipstick. All together, the style is attention-grabbing with its brilliant shades and geometric patterns. She looks buttoned-up and sophisticated, yet also age-appropriate.

Photos

Take a Tour of Yara Shahidi's Bedroom

Keri opted for an all-white ensemble, sporting a white button-down with a colorful pocket and wide-leg pants with a side stripe. In contrast to the bright youthfulness of Yara's look, this outfit offers a more professional perspective. It's spring workwear at its finest.

Walking side-by-side, the dynamic duo is style goals for Mother's Day.

We aren't the only ones that think so. In fact, both Yara and Keri star in To Mom With Love, a digital Tory Burch campaign just in time for the holiday. Check out the video above!

RELATED ARTICLE: Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Twinning Post-Baby Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Yara Shahidi , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Cozy Look and More Outfits You Can Netflix and Chill In

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.