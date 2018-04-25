Dina Lohan Loses Lindsay Lohan's Childhood Home to Foreclosure

  • By
    &

by Serrie Ro | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 2:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsay Lohan, Dina Lohan

Jason Mendez/startraksphoto.com

Lindsay Lohan's mom has lost one of the actress' childhood homes to foreclosure. 

Dina Lohan lost her legal battle to save their Long Island, NY home after she defaulted on the mortgage and failed to respond to a foreclosure lawsuit. A New York judge ordered for the house to be sold off at a public auction within 90 days, according to documents obtained by The Blast. E! News has confirmed the home was foreclosed on earlier this month.

Dina was sued by JPMorgan Chase for foreclosure on the house back in 2013, but was able to hold onto the house for some time after an agreement was made and the suit was put on hold. Lindsay had reportedly given her mom $40,000 in attempts to help save the property, but to little avail as her mom still owed almost $1.5 million as of December 2017, The Blast reported.

Lindsay Lohan Reciting Her 8 Favorite Mean Girls Quotes Is So Fetch

Earlier this year, the bank went back to court and reinstated the lawsuit to regain possession of the property. Dina was reportedly a no-show at court.

It is unclear whether the Lohan's matriarch is still living in the house before the auction and where she is to go after it's sold. 

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Dina Lohan , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Matthews, Halloween

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews Have a Family Halloween Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

Awww! True Thompson's Name Totally Came to Fruition During Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Matthew McConaughey, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Matthew McConaughey Surprises Hurricane Harvey First Responders

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

Andy Cohen, Backstreet Boys, Instagram

Andy Cohen Becomes the 6th Member of the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Concert

Joe Jonas, Halloween

Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

Ben Affleck, World Series, Dodgers

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.