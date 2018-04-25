Blake Shelton Alludes to Miranda Lambert's Rumored Relationship Drama With ''Karma'' Tweet

Blake Shelton wants the last word in his 2015 divorce from Miranda Lambert.

The Voice coach hopped on Twitter Wednesday with choice words that seemed to take aim at his ex-wife, who is reported to have struck up a romance with musician Evan Felker while still in a relationship with Anderson East. At the time of Blake and Miranda's split, it was speculated that the country music starlet cheated on her husband with East.

Shelton tweeted, "Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!"

Miranda has not responded publicly to Blake's comments, nor has she weighed in on her current relationship status. Earlier this month, news broke that Miranda and Anderson split after more than two years together.