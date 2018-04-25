It's April 25th! Here Are Our Favorite Miss Congeniality Moments of All Time

9. Her Laugh:

Even if the scene isn't funny, if Bullock does her Gracie laugh, which is actually a snort, you can't help but join in and laugh too.

10. She's Miss United States:

The last scene of the pageant where they crown Cheryl and everything explodes and Miss Texas gets punched in the nose is insane. The best part however is the TV production team in the booth who film everything and then say, "Great show everybody," like nothing bad happened. It's the perfect reaction and it gets us every time.

11. Miss Congeniality:

In the end Gracie Hart, or as she is known to her fellow contestants, Gracie Lou Freebush, is named Miss Congeniality and the moment is perfect. First of all, Bullock looks flawless in this scene, the speech she gives is funny and sweet and she tops it all off with, "I really do want world peace." So, really, what could be better?