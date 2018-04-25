Taylor Swift Teases New Details About Her Reputation Tour

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 1:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The countdown is on! 

Taylor Swift is getting ready to hit the road and she's sharing her excitement on social media! 

The pop superstar posted a snap of herself rehearsing for her upcoming stadium tour on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. In the black and white post, Swift appears to be breaking a sweat while practicing her moves with a few backup dancers behind her.

She captioned the behind-the-scenes shot, "13 days til Reputation Stadium Tour," reminding her fans that her return to the stage is less than two weeks away. 

While the songstress has popped up for a few surprise performances recently on Spotify and in Nashville, this personal countdown straight from the star is sure to get fans even more excited. 

Photos

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Taylor Swift, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Will Heath/NBC

Swift also took to her Instagram Stories to share even more exciting news--she's going to share a fact about the tour once a day until it starts! 

Fact number one that the global sensation shares is that she'll be playing 10 songs from previous albums on this upcoming tour. Swift goes on to say while she is "excited about playing stuff from Reputation," she is also "excited about playing stuff from previous albums too." 

Swift ends her posts by reminding her followers (all 107 million of them!) to continue checking back on social media for her tour-related facts!

Until then, she tells her followers, "I will see you in 13 days." 

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining Swift on tour as her opening acts.

The Reputation stadium tour is set to kick off in Glendale, Ariz. on May 8 and continue until November.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Mac Miller, Lil Zan

Lil Xan's New Album Is the Ultimate Tribute to ''His Hero'' Mac Miller

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

Ed Sheeran's Underwear Could Be Yours...If That's What You Really Want

Camila Cabello, Never Be The Same

Camila Cabello Brings the Heat in Her Music Videos: Vote for the Sauciest One of the Bunch Now

John Mayer

John Mayer Calls Taylor Swift's Reputation a "Fine Piece of Work"

Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Why "Wicked" Resonates

Shawn Mendes, Lost in Japan

You'll Wanna Get "Lost in Japan" With Shawn Mendes After This

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.