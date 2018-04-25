EXCLUSIVE!

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Marry American and British Customs

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

We're just about three weeks away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding!

The couple is set to tie the knot on Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the special date approaches, a source is telling E! News about the duo's pre-wedding celebrations.

According to the insider, Harry already had his stag do "some time ago," which took place in the U.K. at a private residence.

As for Meghan, she's already had her bridal shower. And, according to a source, her bachelorette party will take place "in some form" just before the royal wedding in May.

Here's Who Will Be Serenading Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their Wedding

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

As is with many bachelorette parties, it can be hard to get a group of pals together for the event. But having the celebration shortly before the wedding will make it easier for everyone who is already planning on being in the U.K. for the special day.

"That week of the wedding is the perfect time for all her friends to get together for a co-ed bachelorette dinner," the insider tells E! News.

Two nights before the wedding, the couple will have a rehearsal dinner. And, according to the source, Meghan's bachelorette could even be rolled into the rehearsal dinner.

Meghan and Harry are marrying American and British customs with their pre-wedding celebrations, like their rehearsal dinner, which is not typical for a wedding in the U.K.

A bridal shower, while very common in the United states, it's also not typically included in the pre-wedding celebrations in England.

In early March, a source confirmed to E! News that Meghan had been treated to a bridal shower at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

"Markus Anderson has helped throw the shower for Meghan and a small group of mostly her London friends," the insider shared with us at the time. "It's just a relaxing day of good food and pampering."

Bachelorette parties or hen parties are common both in the U.S. and in the U.K., as are bachelor parties or stag parties.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Royals , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
George R. R. Martin

George R.R. Martin Says The Winds of Winter Not Coming in 2018

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Says Second Pregnancy Is Harder Than Her First For One Specific Reason

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

Beyonce

Ladies' Night Out! Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child for a Third Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Appears Nude and Touches Herself in NSFW Fragrance Ad

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Big Episode in the Colonies

ESC: E!ssentials, Summer Skin, Kerry Washington

You're 6 Steps Away from Kerry Washington-Level Summer Skin

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.