Kim Kardashian Appears Nude and Touches Herself in NSFW Fragrance Ad

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 12:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian's new ad for her KKW fragrance, KKW Body, may be too NSFW to function.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears naked from the waist down in the photo, which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, and barely covers her crotch with her hand.

Kim, who has before gotten naked for photo shoots and Instagram photos, had a day earlier teased the new ad campaign by sharing several other nude photos, which include more censored explicit nudity.

KKW Body is available April 30 and its bottle was molded from the image of Kim's voluptuous figure—literally; the reality star had her nude body covered in plaster to make a mold.

"NOTES - TOP: Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Baies Rose Orpur, Peach Nectar," Kim wrote. "MIDDLE: Ylang Ylang Moheli Orpur, Rose Turkey Absolute, Jasmine Sambac Absolute BASE: Vetiver Haiti Orpur, Sandalwood Australia Orpur, Golden Amber, Musk."

Photos

Kim Kardashian Topless

"The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing," Kim recently told Business of Fashion. "It is a sculpture, basically, of my body," she shared. "It's really cool. The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."

Kim's first trio of KKW Fragrances launched last November and sold out in less than a week.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , , Naked , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jenni JWoww Farley, Roger Matthews, Halloween

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews Have a Family Halloween Photo Shoot

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

Awww! True Thompson's Name Totally Came to Fruition During Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Matthew McConaughey, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Matthew McConaughey Surprises Hurricane Harvey First Responders

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

Andy Cohen, Backstreet Boys, Instagram

Andy Cohen Becomes the 6th Member of the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Concert

Joe Jonas, Halloween

Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

Ben Affleck, World Series, Dodgers

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.