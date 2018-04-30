Vote for Rihanna's Best Met Gala Look Ever!

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 4:00 AM

MET Gala, Rihanna, Poll

Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration

Rihanna knows how to rock the Met Gala like no one else!

For more than a decade, the always-stylish singer has made headlines for her bold, beautiful and sometimes risky looks at fashion's biggest night of the year. We're talking seven wildly different looks from a bevy of designers.

From a simple, long sleeve black Tom Ford gown to a structured Dolce & Gabbana suit, Ri-Ri loves to switch it up. And who could forget that sweeping yellow Guo Pei look, which Rihanna followed up with an avant-garde floral Commes des Garçons dress?! Seriously, so much style to gag over.

Photos

2017 Met Gala: Red Carpet Couples

Look back at Ri-Ri's past Met Gala looks above and vote for your all-time favorite below in our poll! To see which look wins fan favorite, watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, May 7 on E!

Rihanna's Met Gala Rewind
Vote for Rihanna's best Met Gala look ever!

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

