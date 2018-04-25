What You Missed at PrettyLittleThing's Coachella 2018 Party

Matt Carillo & Yoshi Uemura
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 11:44 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Matt Carillo & Yoshi Uemura
Ah Coachella weekend, we meet again.
If you're not in the desert for the festival, you're probably there for the parties. And why wouldn't you be? Each year the parties get bigger and better and are arguably more fun than the main event itself. Enter: This year's weekend-long PrettyLittleThing bash.
The massive house party kicked off on Friday with a live performance by Lil Wayne and rolled into Saturday with a pool party hosted by Justin Combs, then ended with a chill Sunday pool party hosted by Iceberg.
But that's just what was listed on the invite. For an insider's look at the exclusive event, keep scrolling!
The hardest decision of the weekend: Which pool float would make it in your Instagram pic?
And if lounging in the poolside isn't your thing? The property was scattered with cute white couches and coordinating pink pillows.
Did we mention that the lucky guests got to snag the newest pieces from the collection?
There were, of course, some options for the guys from BoohooMan.
Just one more reason to love PrettyLittleThing.
