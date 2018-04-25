What You Missed at PrettyLittleThing's Coachella 2018 Party

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 11:44 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Branded: Pretty Little Thing, Coachella

Ah Coachella weekend, we meet again. 

If you're not in the desert for the festival, you're probably there for the parties. And why wouldn't you be? Each year the parties get bigger and better and are arguably more fun than the main event itself. Enter: This year's weekend-long PrettyLittleThing bash.

The massive house party kicked off on Friday with a live performance by Lil Wayne and rolled into Saturday with a pool party hosted by Justin Combs, then ended with a chill Sunday pool party hosted by Iceberg.

But that's just what was listed on the invite. For an insider's look at the exclusive event, keep scrolling!

The Setting

Yeah, we could get used to this. 

Good Vibes Only

The three-day house party was lit all weekend long.  

Live Music

The DJ area near the pool was poppin' 24/7. 

Pool Party Time

So many Instagram opportunities, so little time. 

Pool Floats Galore

The hardest decision of the weekend: Which pool float would make it in your Instagram pic? 

Think Pink

And if lounging in the poolside isn't your thing? The property was scattered with cute white couches and coordinating pink pillows. 

Shop 'Til You Drop

Did we mention that the lucky guests got to snag the newest pieces from the collection? 

Fresh Fashion

There were, of course, some options for the guys from BoohooMan.

One of Everything, Please

How could you possibly pick a favorite piece?  

Skateboarding & More

And as if live music and shopping weren't enough to keep the guests entertained, there were a ton of other activations (like this rad skateboarding exhibition). 

Just one more reason to love PrettyLittleThing.

