Fleetwood Mac Drags Lindsey Buckingham After Ousting in Unfiltered Interview

Fleetwood Mac seems pretty unbothered about letting Lindsey Buckingham go his own way.

Earlier this month, the band announced it would tour without the veteran guitarist and part-vocalist and replace him with Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House. Rolling Stone reported at the time that Fleetwood Mac had let Buckingham go after a disagreement over the tour.

"Words like 'fired' are ugly references as far as I'm concerned," drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood told the magazine in comments posted on Wednesday, the band's first remarks about Buckingham since their shocking announcement. "Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward."

Fleetwood also called Buckingham's ousting business as usual, the outlet said.

Buckingham did not respond to Rolling Stone's multiple requests for comment.