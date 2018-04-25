The Ladies of Ocean's 8 Look Met Gala-Ready at CinemaCon

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 9:38 AM
Ocean's 8 might not be out in theaters just yet, but the fierce ladies who are starring in the heist film are already making a big statement…a fashion statement that is.
Most of the cast of the upcoming Ocean's film, including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina, stepped out together at CinemaCon Tuesday and turned heads in outfits fit for the Met Gala.
Each and every actress (minus missing co-stars Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter) brought their style A-game and we're obsessing over every pic of them. Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean in the new movie, led the pack in a gorgeous deep V navy and gold top paired with sleek black pants while the rest of her castmates opted for a lighter color palette.
Kaling, who plays Amita, rocked a feminine black-and-white frock by Stella McCartney, while Paulson, who plays Tammy, donned an Alberta Ferretti gold-sequined top and skirt.
Blanchett, who plays Debbie's right hand criminal Lou, wore a cream Gucci power suit that puts all other menswear-inspired looks to shame. Awkwafina, aka Constance from the film, followed in her footsteps by donning a TopShop stripped suit that is equally as fierce.
Hathaway, who plays Daphne Kluger, rounded out the group with a sleeveless embellished gown by Bottega Veneta, and we want it in our size ASAP.
With these sassy and sophisticated looks at CinemaCon coming from the Ocean's 8 cast we are officially counting down the days until we see them pull off the ultimate high-fashion heist when the flick hits theaters on June 8.
Until then, we want to know: which of these ladies' looks do you want to steal right off their bodies? Vote below!
