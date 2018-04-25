Mark Consuelos Calls the Shaming of Kelly Ripa's Bikini Photo "Bizarre"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos still aren't sure why people had such a strong reaction to a photo of Ripa in a bikini.

The couple spoke about the viral image on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

About a month ago, Consuelos shared a photo of his wife wearing a bikini at the beach on Instagram. The Riverdale actor captioned the photo,"Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…"

While the photo received thousands of likes and many positive comments, it also received a bit of backlash. Some social media followers argued the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan host should dress more modestly at her age.

"It was bizarre," Consuelos told host Andy Cohen during Tuesday night's guest appearance. "It's like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?" 

Ripa agreed with her husband's sentiments.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to wear to the beach," she added. "I mean, I don't really know. I wasn't in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know."

Mark Consuelos Fiercely Defends Kelly Ripa From Body Shamers

A few days after followers first reacted to photo, Consuelos addressed the comments in a lengthy post.

"I wanted to take a couple days to weigh in. Probably should've earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I'm not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire," he stated, "as a playful tribute to my wife who I'm proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show.. Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come."

"If that offends you in some way, if it triggers your, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it," he continued. "To all the males that had something negative to say.. I suggest you bring it up with me if I'm ever lucky enough to run into you. I'm going to get back to my vacation now.. Thanks for allowing me to express myself."

In his closing comment, Consuelos wrote, "I love you @kellyripa...keep killing it."

Watch the video to see the stars speak out about the photo.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Mark Consuelos , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
George R. R. Martin

George R.R. Martin Says The Winds of Winter Not Coming in 2018

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Says Second Pregnancy Is Harder Than Her First For One Specific Reason

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Marry American and British Customs

Beyonce

Ladies' Night Out! Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child for a Third Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Appears Nude and Touches Herself in NSFW Fragrance Ad

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Big Episode in the Colonies

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.