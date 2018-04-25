Meghan Markle Is Near Tears at Anzac Day Service With Prince Harry

In addition, the two took part in a ceremony at Wellington Arch. According to the BBC, schoolchildren read prayers during the service and the "Last Post" was played before everyone engaged in a moment of silence. Harry also presented another floral tribute during the ceremony and later placed another one at the Centograph on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mateparae told the BBC Meghan seemed "very interested" in the service.

"It's her first Anzac service so we were explaining what it meant to us and the Australian memorial, so for her it was a new experience," he said.