Melania and Ivanka Trump Bring the Glamour With Dramatic State Dinner Looks

For the Trump administration's first state dinner, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump came dressed to impress.

The FLOTUS and President Donald Trump's eldest daughter arrived Tuesday to the event honoring French president Emmanuel Macron in stylish ensembles fresh off the runway.

Melania paid tribute to the City of Light in a sleeveless, haute couture gown by Chanel, which featured a sheer neckline and shimmery silver bodice. The glamorous dress was originally featured as a jumpsuit during the French fashion house's Spring 2018 show, and it's presumed Melania's version was custom made. Earlier today, the fashionista turned heads in a statement-making hat and crisp Michael Kors suit.