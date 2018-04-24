Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig's Kids Are "Really Excited" About Having a Sibling

by Meg Swertlow & Eleni Lazares | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
That's one A-list baby on the way!
Last week, Rachel Weisz told the world that she and her husband Daniel Craig would be expecting their first child together. Now the Oscar winner is opening up to E! News about what that means to their modern family—the 48-year-old has 11-year-old son Henry Aronofsky with director Darren Aronofsy and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter Ella Craig with actress Fiona Loudon.
During an event for her upcoming film, Disobedience, the British actress, who wed her Dream House co-star in 2011, told E! News that the under-the-radar duo are certainly are all geared up to welcome the boy or girl into the fold.
"We are ready. Very excited," gushed the star. She also said that both Henry and Ella are thrilled about having a sibling on the way. When asked if they were excited, Weisz said, "Yes, they are they are. They are really excited."
On April 20, The New York Times revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. "I'll be showing soon," she told the publication. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."
In Weisz's new film, in which she stars opposite new mom Rachel McAdams, the My Cousin Rachel actress plays Ronit Krushka, a photographer who returns to the Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her decades ago for being attracted to a female friend as a child. Years later, Ronit reunites with Esti Kuperman (McAdams), now married, and the pair reignite the passion long ago forgotten, which pushes the boundaries of their faith and sexuality.
In Weisz's chat she also talked about her boundary breaking movie and the film's core romance.
"The story was so powerful—we were in love, there was this mystery, and we've known each other since childhood. It just happened. You can’t force chemistry it's either there."
The Lovely Bones star also gushed over Adams, "She is very easy to be in love with. She is a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out. And I feel really blessed to have a partner in her. "
The pregnant mom of one had nothing but adoring things to say how the Canadian star is doing as a new mom, "I just saw her today. I haven’t seen her for a while, she is just glowing and looking ravishing and gorgeous. And she just seems to be so happy and I am just so happy for her! She had her first baby, it's so beautiful!"
Disobedience is due out on April 27.
