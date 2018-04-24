Meek Mill Celebrates Prison Release at 76ers Basketball Game

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meek Mill

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia is welcoming Meek Mill home. 

Hours after his release from prison, the rapper hopped in a helicopter and arrived just in time to watch the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs. The Wells Fargo Arena erupted into applause when Mill took the court and rang the bell, a tradition that precedes every home 76ers game. 

Ahead of tip-off, the 30-year-old Philly native took a shower in the locker rooms and spent some time with close friend Kevin Hart. The comedian documented their reunion on social media, teasing, "Meek got fat as s--t!" 

On Tuesday, the "Ima Boss" performer was granted bail after spending nearly five months behind bars. He was previously sentenced to two to four years for violating probation in connection to a drug and weapons conviction in 2008.

Photos

Inside the Jailhouse Life of 10 Infamous Criminals

"I am still dazed, I'm in a daze, this is great, and unbelievable," Mill told Page Six following his release. "I always had confidence it was going this way, but I didn't know when it would happen and I'd be free. It looked like it was going to take months more."

The hip-hop star also said he looks forward to finally seeing his 6-year-old son Papi. As he explained to the outlet, "I am going to watch the game with my son and my family tonight. I can't wait to see my son, its his birthday on May 13 and he had been asking how we were going to celebrate. When I was in jail I couldn't give him an answer, I didn't know what to say to him, but now I'm going to be spending all this time with him." 

Moving forward, Mill plans to resume making music and work with his legal team on overturning his original conviction. 

Throughout his time in prison, Mill received an outpouring of support from stars including Hart, Jay-Z and more.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meek Mill , Sports , , Jail , Crime , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Has Been a Movie Star for 30 Years—but Don't Let That Bother You

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.