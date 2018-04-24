Meek Mill Released From Prison After Serving 5 Months

Meek Mill is a free man.

E! News can confirm the rapper has been granted bail after spending nearly five months in prison. On Tuesday evening, he was spotted boarding a helicopter and heading to a basketball game.

"I'd like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive," Meek shared with his followers on Twitter. "To the Philly District Attorney's office, I'm grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don't have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues."

He added, "In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."