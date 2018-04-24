Your Handmaid's Tale Refresher Ahead of Season 2's Return to Gilead

Offred/June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss)

June has been through it, y'all. When we first met her in season one, we watched as she and husband Luke attempted to evade capture with their daughter Hannah. As we all know, they were not successful and June was separated from her husband (who she believed to be dead) and their child and enslaved as a Handmaid in the home of Commander Fred Waterford. Under Gilead's totalitarian Christian theonomic government, and in response to worldwide infertility, June and fertile women like her were subjugated into sexual slavery, where they were raped regularly to provide babies for the barren wives of the power-hungry leaders.

Waterford's wife Serena Joy, desperate for a child, suggests that June, now referred to as Offred, have sex with Nick, Waterford's driver who's also a spy for Gilead. They sleep together, as Serena Joy watches, and in the season finale, we learned that June was indeed pregnant. After June manipulated Waterford to taking her back to Jezebels, an underground brothel, where she discovered her friend Moira had been forced into servitude, Serena Joy grew jealous and retaliated by taking June to the home where Hannah was being kept. After proving her daughter was alive, but refusing to let her make any contact, Serena Joy told June that Hannah would be cared for as long as the unborn child was.