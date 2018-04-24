Halle Berry Doesn't Regret Catwoman, Thanks to Her Hefty Paycheck

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halle Berry, Catwoman

Warner Bros. Pictures

Halle Berry doesn't see Catwoman as a failure, partly because she got a "shitload" of money for it that changed her life.

The Oscar winner was honored at the 2018 Matrix Awards on Monday in New York City, where she talked about her career and trusting her intuition.

Berry started her speech by talking about the role of Leticia in 2001's Monster's Ball and how the part scared her. But she trusted her intuition and her decision to take on the role landed her on stage at the 2002 Academy Awards, where she accepted the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Halle Berry's Personal Trainer Spills Her Diet and Fitness Secrets

Halle Berry

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Then, a year later, Berry followed her intuition again.

"Everybody around me said, 'Girl don't do it, it's gonna be the death of you, it's gonna end your career,'" Berry shared. "Well guess what I did? I followed my intuition and I did a movie called Catwoman...and it bombed! Miserably."

"But I assumed it," Berry continued. "Because you know what? While it 'failed' to most people, it wasn't a failure for me. Because guess what? I met so many interesting people that I wouldn't have met otherwise, I got to learn two forms of martial arts and I got to learn what not to do, and learning what not to do is as important as learning what to do."

She then told the audience, "And I got that gift, and I got a shitload of money that change my life."

Berry then explained that following your intuition doesn't mean that you're "always going to be successful." But it means that you're always going to learn the "exact lesson" or get the "exact accolades" you're supposed to get for yourself.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halle Berry , Apple News , Top Stories , Movies
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.