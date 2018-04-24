Watch Blake Shelton Roast ''Old as S--t'' Kelly Clarkson on Her Birthday

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Even on Kelly Clarkson's birthday, Blake Shelton can't resist a playful jab!

The Voice coach put the pop star on blast in a recent interview with E! News, telling Clarkson she's well over the hill at 36-years-old. When asked to plan an ideal birthday soiree for Kelly, Blake teased, "I want to talk about some of the parties that we've had but I probably shouldn't… Kelly's old now. She's old as s--t."

"I'm 36. I love it!" Kelly fired back, also pointing out the country singer is five years older than her. 

That led Shelton to bring up Clarkson's position in the long line of The Voice coaches that have come before her, saying, "You're like one of those characters they add on at the very end. Maybe you'll get a spinoff!"

Photos

Meet the Celeb Kids of The Voice

The Voice

NBC

"I'm OK with that!" Kelly teased. "There were some characters that came in at the end that were really rad and made it so popular. There are people that might consider me a light or breath of fresh air, old man!" 

And what are the chances that Kelly could win the entire show? For Blake's honest take, and even more hilarious back-and-forth between the pair, press play on the video above! 

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , Kelly Clarkson , Blake Shelton , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Please Enjoy Noah Centineo and Ross Butler Having a Dance Party in Halloween Costumes

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.