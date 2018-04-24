Allison Mack to Be Released on $5 Million Bond for Sex Trafficking Charges

UPDATE: Allison Mack was officially released on a $5 million bond and placed under house arrest. She was photographed leaving the courthouse on Tuesday.

Allison Mack will be released on a $5 million bond for her recent arrest and sex trafficking charges in connection with Nxivm, a purported self-help organization.

Both the government and the defense agreed upon the bail during Mack's bail hearing on Tuesday. Mack posted the bail, which is being guaranteed by her parents via their house and their retirement account. Mack's mother was there to sign the bond; however her father was not. He has until May 11 to sign it.

"Allison Mack appeared this afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court before United States Magistrate Judge Viktor Pohorelsky," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York told E! News. "She will be released on a $5 million bond and will reside in the Central District of California – home detention with electronic monitoring."

While Mack will be allowed to travel to California to live with her parents under home detention, she can otherwise only travel for court appearances and attorney visits (aside from pre-approved visits). She will also undergo cyber monitoring.

Mack is expected to be fitted with an ankle bracelet today and intends to travel to California as soon as possible.

As part of her bond, Mack must avoid anyone associated with Nxivm.

She appeared in court in a green jail suit and kept her hands held behind her back.