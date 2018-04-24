Where Does Christina Aguilera's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among the Other Pop Divas?

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 10:44 AM

Divas do it better! Christina Aguilera is the latest pop diva to join James Corden on his morning commute to work in the latest Carpool Karaoke episode on The Late Late Show and she brought it.

As Aguilera tried to teach Corden how to do her iconic growl on "Fighter" and then went into "Dirrty"—with a surprise guest appearance by Melissa McCarthy in the backseat—we couldn't help but think about all of her fellow pop princesses who've found themselves rocking out in Corden's musical car. The real question is: who did it best?

Xtina has some stiff competition for the best carpool karaoke party because there have been some big names in the pop diva genre in the past. For example, Jennifer Lopez busted out her "Jenny From the Block" alter ego and even sang in Spanish on her episode, while Kelly Clarkson commented on her dramatic "Since You've Been Gone" track and left us feeling so nostalgic for her throwback songs.

Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Terence Patrick/CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Original pop mavens like Madonna and Britney Spears also joined Corden over the years, and wow, just wow. Madonna showed off her moves with "Vogue" and Spears got into character and costume for "Hit Me Baby One More Time," which of course was brilliant.

Younger pop stars like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus belted out some of their biggest hits as well and we really can't handle all this star power. Corden couldn't get over Gomez's squad link to Taylor Swift and her ability to sing "Shake It Off" and, when it came to Cyrus, she was ready to "Party in the USA."

Oh, and who could forget Adele's appearance on the show when the two singers drove around London? Corden couldn't stop laughing and when we re-watched this segment our stomachs actually hurt from Adele's funny stories thrown in between her amazing vocal moments (and rapping!).

So which fierce female has the best Carpool Karaoke to date? Vote for your favorite pop diva moment in the poll below!

Carpool Karaoke's Pop Divas
Which pop princess' Carpool Karaoke appearance reign supreme?
