Look Back at Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 10:23 AM

Dwayne Johnson looks and acts like a real-life superhero, and when it comes to his children he is most definitely a super dad!

On Monday (Apr. 23), "The Rock" announced the birth of his third daughter, Tiana, and in that moment, he proved he's totally happy with raising strong, fierce women, because he was raised by "strong, loving" women as well.

In a sweet Instagram announcement post, Johnson gushed about his partner Lauren Hashian and her strength through the delivery. He also praised all women and mothers around the world and we're not crying, you are!

If you're like us, you probably can't get enough of Johnson's precious family moments. In honor of his newborn daughter Tiana, check Johnson's most endearing daddy moments over the years below and try not to be jealous of how much love he has for his family of five.

Photos

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Charity Work

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter, Jasmine

Instagram

Swim Time!

The actor teaches his daughter Jasmine how to swim.

Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson

Instagram

When He Made His Baby Girl a Promise to Protect Her

"You have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life," Johnson vowed to Tiana on Instagram after her birth. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear."

Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson

Courtesy Yoman YeeSergi Alexander/WireImage

His Greatest Job Is Fatherhood

During a 2015 episode of Oprah's Master Class, Johnson revealed that his greatest is being the best dad possible. "I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have," Johnson told Oprah. "I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got."

Dwayne Johnson Daughter

Love Is the Most Important Thing

"Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love," he said in the same Oprah interview. "Not success, not fame, not anything else but, ‘I'm always here for you. I love you.'"

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com

He Loves Being Surrounded by Women

"The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I'm totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!" Johnson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And I love it."

Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson

Lionel Hahn/Sipa USA

Words of Wisdom for His Daughter's Golden Globes Debut

When Simone became the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador, Johnson had some words of advice for her. "Just be present in the moment, have fun and also know you are carrying the torch for our industry that we are making our living in and you are also carrying the torch for our family," he told her and E! News.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian

Instagram

When He Threw Two Birthday Surprises for His Girlfriend

Why not throw two surprise bashes for the one you love and then send them a sweet message on social media? "Happy Birthday darlin' darlin'! I love you and you already know, but it's appropriate I say it again, I'm a grateful man you were born," Johnson captioned his double surprise birthday post for Lauren.

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter

Instagram

Every Time He's Been Open About His Support of His Girls and the Girl Power Movement

The Rock is a strong man, but he's all for girl power. "Girl power. To every woman out there ‘round the world - all ages and races - I proudly stand by your side to always honor, protect and respect," he wrote on International Women's Day. "Especially, the loves of my life at home."

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter

Instagram

To Love and Protect

Johnson loves his daughters, but when it comes to boys he's going to be trouble. "You have my word I'll always love, protect and guide you the rest of my life," Johnson wrote to Jasmine on her birthday. "Just promise me I get one hour of 'special alone time' with any boy you decide to bring home in the far FAR future."

Dwayne Johnson, Daughter

Instagram

Spending that Quality Time

Johnson got in some family time with his daughter Jasmine over Easter and he took that time to show off her musical talents. "Stuntin' on em with those Easter mic skills. And just cuz I bribe my baby with candy to say "I love you daddy so much everrrrrr" doesn't make it wrong. I win at all costs," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Happy Easter from our Johnson ohana to yours. #BribeEmGood #HugEmTight (and for the record I bribe all the women in my life to say I love you daddy."

Dwayne Johnson, Simone Garcia Johnson

Instagram

Enjoying the Little Things

"Best Christmas Eve ever. @simonegjohnson From talkin' about one of our fav humans @gal_gadot to important stuff like who's IPhone is better," Johnson captioned this picture alongside Simone. "Love my #1."

