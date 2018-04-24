New Venom Trailer Finally Shows Tom Hardy's Full Anti-Hero Transformation

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 9:27 AM

Sony Pictures dropped a new trailer for Venom on Monday, and fans finally got to see Tom Hardy mutate into Marvel's anti-hero.

Back in February, the entertainment company released a teaser trailer for the film. While fans caught a glimpse of Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock and saw the alien Symbiote that overtakes his body, they didn't see the actor fully morph into the Spider Man villain. 

The new trailer starts by giving sneak peeks of the transformation. First, Hardy's eyes begin to change. Then, he starts to feel sick. He eventually hears voices. By the end of the clip, Hardy has fully transformed into the anti-hero—fangs and all.

"See, we didn't actually forget to put in Venom in the movie," Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman joked on Monday after screening the trailer at CinemaCon (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Watch the video to see Hardy fully take on the alter-ego.

Venom's First Teaser Trailer Explores Eddie Brock's Demons

Hardy has committed to the role from the start. Back in January, the Oscar-winner sent a message to the attendees of Brazil Comic-Con in São Paulo and pledged to fully deliver on his performance. 

"I give you my word of honor that I'm going to do anything I can to deliver the best Venom that I possibly can muster," he said, "because I know how important he is to you, and I know how important he is to the Marvel universe, and I know how important this is for all of us here."

In addition to Hardy, the film features Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Riz Ahmed as Dr. Carlton Drake.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 5.

