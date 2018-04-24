Bridget Jones's Diary, Ocean's Eleven and High School Musical Leaving Netflix in May 2018

Bid farewell to some of your Netflix favorites.

Netflix just announced its slate of May 2018 arrivals and exits and we're willing to bet some of your streaming staples didn't make the cut this month. If you were planning on revisiting Disney's early 2000s franchises like The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and Camp Rock, speed up your binge-watching because they're all heading out by May 2.

Meanwhile, some of your go-to silver screen hits like GoodFellas, The Hurt Locker and Ocean's Eleven are taking a bow on Netflix come next month.

Sadly, Bridget Jones is also walking out of our lives. All together now: Don't wanna be all by myself...

Fortunately, these departures are making room for an entire new slate of arrivals. Check out that list here and say goodbye below: