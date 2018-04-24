Katy Perry on Saving American Idol's Ada Vox: "We Still Have a Lot to Learn, But We Know Talent When We See It!"

When Ada Vox sang "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," she meant it. Audiences did not vote through the American Idol contestant, but judge Katy Perry made an executive decision and sent the singer immediately into the Top 10.

"I don't know everything," Perry said after Ada sang. "I've got a lot to learn, but I have worked my butt off for over 10 years in the spotlight and these gentlemen on my side, all of us collectively together—how many years would that be? Maybe 60? Collectively…as a sum…I think we do know talent when we see it. So I would say we would like to make an executive decision right now. Ada, you get that seat."