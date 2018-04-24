Here's Who Will Be Serenading Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their Wedding

The honor and excitement was shared by gospel conductor Karen Gibson and the Christian gospel group, The Kingdom Choir, which is also slated to perform during the service. "The Kingdom Choir is truly honoured to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment," Gibson said in a statement. "It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we'd like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union."

The newly announced list also includes Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas accompanied by The Orchestra, which will consist of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia as well as principal trumpet player David Blackadder.

Luke Bond will play the organ, a traditional instrument in the bridal procession down the aisle. To round out the group of musicians and performers, state trumpeters from all ranks of the Band of the Household Cavalry will support the ceremony.