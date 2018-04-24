Avengers Assemble at the Infinity War Premiere: See All the Red Carpet Photos

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:45 AM

Captain America was sorely missed at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere Monday.

Held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, dozens of stars—including Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd—walked the red carpet before seeing the movie in its entirety for the first time. Paul Bettany, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff and Zoe Saldana arrived just after taping Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is dedicating an entire week of episodes to the Marvel Studios movie (out Friday).

E! News' Zuri Hall was live on the scene, where she interviewed Don Cheadle, Winston Duke, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo and Sebastian Stan and many more stars.

Photos

Marvel's The Avengers: Then and Now

Chris Evans was unable to attend the event, as he's currently starring on Broadway in Lobby Hero, but he did manage to promote the movie on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday.

From Stan Lee to Gwyneth Paltrow, see all the highlights from the red carpet:

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Cast & Crew (Hollywood)

Robert Downey Jr. takes the lead.

Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth & Tom Hiddleston (Hollywood)

Hemsworth live-streams the premiere on Instagram.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost (Hollywood)

The couple makes their red carpet debut.

Chadwick, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman (Hollywood)

He never freezes...except for this one time.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Gwyneth Paltrow (Hollywood)

The iron maiden makes her entrance.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney

Benedict Cumberbatch (Hollywood)

Who's guarding the Sanctums?

Kevin Feige, Stan Lee, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Charles Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Kevin Feige & Stan Lee (Hollywood)

Marvel's main men deserve your applause.

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Zoe Saldana (Hollywood)

Gamora's get-up is making us green with envy.

Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Brie Larson & Alex Greenwald (Hollywood)

Captain Marvel looks marvelous next to her fiancé.

Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Charles Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Hemsworth & Josh Brolin (Hollywood)

No hard feelings!

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. (Hollywood)

Got something on your mind, Iron Man?

Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Joe Russo & Anthony Russo (Hollywood)

Relax, guys—the reviews are good. Really good.

Angela Bassett, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Angela Bassett (Hollywood)

Queen Ramonda looks regal as ever.

Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Charles Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Letitia Wright, Winston Duke & Danai Gurira (Hollywood)

Wakanda forever!

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. (Hollywood)

Giving out more grants, Tony Stark?

Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Elizabeth Olsen (Hollywood)

Wanda Maximoff makes a maximum impact.

Sebastian Stan, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Sebastian Stan (Hollywood)

The White Wolf looks good in black.

Bob Iger, Benedict Cumberbatch, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Bob Iger & Benedict Cumberbatch (Hollywood)

If only Doctor Strange could speed up Disneyland's expansion project.

Chris Pratt, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Pratt (Hollywood)

What is Star-Lord up to?

Letitia Wright, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

Letitia Wright (Hollywood)

Shuri meets her look-alike outside the theater.

Michael Rooker, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

Michael Rooker (Hollywood)

No, that's not Mary Poppins.

Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Karen Gillan & Don Cheadle (Hollywood)

Nebula makes nice with War Machine.

Pom Klementieff, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Pom Klementieff (Hollywood)

The actress makes a case for space exploration.

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Josh Brolin (Hollywood)

Thanos mugs for the camera.

Samuel L. Jackson, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Samuel L. Jackson (Hollywood)

Nick Fury trades his eye patch for stylish specs.

Bradley Cooper, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney

Bradley Cooper (Hollywood)

It's best to keep Rocket Raccoon away from children.

Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Paul Bettany & Jennifer Connelly (Hollywood)

Jarvis and Karen are the talk of the tech world.

Dave Bautista, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Dave Bautista (Hollywood)

Drax keeps his chill at the world premiere.

Clark Gregg, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Clark Gregg (Hollywood)

Agent Coulson lives...on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danai Gurira, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Danai Gurira (Hollywood)

Wig! Okoye felt that.

Paul Rudd, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Paul Rudd (Hollywood)

Ant-Man looks larger than life on the purple carpet.

Tom Hiddleston, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Tom Hiddleston (Hollywood)

Loki sets his sights on the El Capitan Theatre.

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Scarlett Johansson (Hollywood)

Another day, another disguise for Black Widow.

Evangeline Lilly, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Evangeline Lilly (Hollywood)

The Wasp generates some buzz in her golden jumpsuit.

Tony Revolori, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Tony Revolori (Hollywood)

If Spider-Man comes 'round, he'll be gone in a flash.

Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Elizabeth Olsen (Hollywood)

Scarlet Witch looks, well, bewitching.

Benedict Wong, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Benedict Wong (Hollywood)

Did he have to bend space and time to beat traffic?

Chris Hemsworth

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Hemsworth (L.A.)

Thor brings the thunder from Down Under.

Zoe Saldana

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Zoe Saldana (L.A.)

Give it up for Gamora!

Josh Brolin

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Josh Brolin (L.A.)

Thanos demands your silence.

Chadwick Boseman

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman (L.A.)

When King T'Challa speaks, everyone listens.

Robert Downey Jr.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. (L.A.)

It's hard to picture anyone else as Tony Stark.

Avengers: Infinity War Press Junket

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Cast and Crew (L.A.)

Robert Downey Jr. takes center stage (of course).

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo

Courtesy of Disney

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston & Mark Ruffalo (Shanghai)

Ready for some exclusive footage?

Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Russo

Isaac Hu

Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr. & Anthony Russo (Shanghai)

Fans surround the trio on the red carpet.

Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston

Isaac Hu

Mark Ruffalo & Tom Hiddleston (Shanghai)

Ruffalo is low-key a big fan of Loki.

Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston

Courtesy of Disney

Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. & Tom Hiddleston (Shanghai)

Roll out the red carpet for Marvel's MVPs!

Tom Holland

Courtesy of Disney

Tom Holland (Shanghai)

Peter Parker is quite the shutterbug.

Photos

See More From Avengers: Infinity War Fan Events & Premieres

