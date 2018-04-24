Chris Evans and His Brother Quiz Each Other and Share Hilarious Childhood Memories

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:11 AM
Do you know Chris Evans' favorite Disney movie or who was his first kiss? His brother Scott Evans sure does.
The two siblings put their knowledge of each other to the test by answering questions about the other on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Some questions asked for basic information. For instance, Seth Meyers asked Chris about his younger brother's favorite book (Where the Red Fern Grows) and quizzed Scott on Chris' favorite Disney movie (Robin Hood).
Other questions revealed hilarious childhood memories. For instance, Seth asked the brothers about each of their first kisses and grilled Scott on the lie The Avengers star told his class about their father's profession. Apparently, the Captain America character told his fellow first-graders their father was an astronaut and profited from the fib.
"I had some real balls," Chris confessed. "I told kids if they gave me, like, a buck my dad would put them on a list to go to the moon."
Other questions brought up more embarrassing memories. For instance, Seth asked Scott where Chris woke up after being dumped at the prom (it was his neighbor's front lawn) and quizzed Chris about the book he hit his younger brother with that caused the stitches on his head to bust open (it was Peter Pan).
Clearly, the brothers know each other really well. The two ended up getting a perfect score.
However, this isn't the first time the actors have been quizzed about each other. They played a similar game back in 2014 during their guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, Scott shared the story of how Chris tricked him into peeing his pants.
To hear more stories about the Evans' childhood, watch the videos.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!