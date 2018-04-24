Chris Evans and His Brother Quiz Each Other and Share Hilarious Childhood Memories

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Do you know Chris Evans' favorite Disney movie or who was his first kiss? His brother Scott Evans sure does.

The two siblings put their knowledge of each other to the test by answering questions about the other on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Some questions asked for basic information. For instance, Seth Meyers asked Chris about his younger brother's favorite book (Where the Red Fern Grows) and quizzed Scott on Chris' favorite Disney movie (Robin Hood).

Other questions revealed hilarious childhood memories. For instance, Seth asked the brothers about each of their first kisses and grilled Scott on the lie The Avengers star told his class about their father's profession. Apparently, the Captain America character told his fellow first-graders their father was an astronaut and profited from the fib.

"I had some real balls," Chris confessed. "I told kids if they gave me, like, a buck my dad would put them on a list to go to the moon."

Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds Combine Forces to Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish

Other questions brought up more embarrassing memories. For instance, Seth asked Scott where Chris woke up after being dumped at the prom (it was his neighbor's front lawn) and quizzed Chris about the book he hit his younger brother with that caused the stitches on his head to bust open (it was Peter Pan).

Clearly, the brothers know each other really well. The two ended up getting a perfect score.

However, this isn't the first time the actors have been quizzed about each other. They played a similar game back in 2014 during their guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, Scott shared the story of how Chris tricked him into peeing his pants.

To hear more stories about the Evans' childhood, watch the videos.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Evans , Seth Meyers , Late Night , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kanye West, North West

North West Plays With Dolls That Look a Lot Like Michael Jackson—and Kanye

Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Sends His Love to Channing Tatum After ''Not an Ideal'' Split

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine Reveals His "A-Team" Parenting Style With Behati Prinsloo

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Has the Perfect Response to a Body-Shaming Troll

Allison Mack

Allison Mack to Be Released on $5 Million Bond for Sex Trafficking Charges

Vanessa Grimaldi

The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Has a New Boyfriend: All the Details on Her Private Romance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.