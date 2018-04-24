Avengers: Infinity War Spoiler-Free Social Media Reviews Are In

The embargo has been lifted—but don't worry about spoilers!

With the exception of a few cast members, Monday's Hollywood premiere marked the first time that the stars of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War saw the film in its entirety. (During the film's production in 2017, the actors were typically only given excerpts of the script—and, as the cast members said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, some were given alternate scripts altogether.)

Uniting characters from Ant-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and Thor against a common enemy—in this case, Thanos (Josh Brolin)—was no easy task. But crticis agree directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, producer Kevin Feige and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely all met the challenge. Here's what critics and stars who attended the premiere had to say about the movie on Twitter: