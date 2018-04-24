How Never Going Too Hollywood Made Kelly Clarkson Even Stronger

When Kelly Clarkson won American Idol back in 2002, fans knew her as a 20-year-old Texan with a strong set of pipes. Fast-forward almost two decades later, and Clarkson isn't all that different.

Sure, she's since sold millions of albums, won three Grammys and landed more than two-dozen songs on Billboard's Top 100 chart. However, the soulful sound and authentic personality fans first fell in love with still exist today.

Perhaps that's because Clarkson's career was never about the fame but rather about the music.

"I'm not looking for fame or anything," Clarkson told The Early Show six months after her win (per CBS News). "I want to have a job that I could come home and love."

In honor of the singer's 36th birthday, here's a look at how Clarkson avoided going too Hollywood and how she came out even stronger in the end.